Paul Brewer

Brewer, Paul Robert



Paul R. Brewer, age 86, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 9, 2026, at The Gardens at Ridgestone in Elkhorn, WI. He was born on September 14, 1939, in Middletown, Ohio. He is the son of the late Earl and Erma (Warner) Brewer.



Paul was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1957, and attended Ohio University. He served in the Navy on the USS Long Beach from 1963-65. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to many. He worked at Armco Steel for 32 years, mainly in the Electric Construction shop. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown.



Throughout his life, Paul loved to help others and was active in the lives of his family and friends. Paul started and ran a basketball league for students at Wildwood Elementary School in order to share his love of basketball. He was also a leader for YMCA Indian Guides and a Cub Scout/Webelos den. Paul was a member of the Middletown High School Boosters Club and was a big supporter of Middie athletics. He volunteered at Wildwood School Lawn Fetes and the high school All-American Weekend to benefit the Boosters Club. As an avid fisherman, Paul enjoyed fishing locally with his grandchildren as much as his annual fishing trips to the Boundary Waters and northern Wisconsin. He volunteered for many years at Light-Up Middletown, as part of the "Grandpa Gang," using his experience as an electrician to brighten the holidays. In later years, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's many activities and sporting events, and more recently, their weddings. On Sundays, he could be seen at Pepperoni Pub cheering on his Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Reds.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Bunn) Brewer, and his sister, Carolyn Brewer. He is survived by his three children: Scott (Paula) Brewer of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Ric (Cherie) Brewer of Greer, South Carolina, and Laura (Bob) Griswold of Williams Bay, Wisconsin. He has seven grandchildren: Natalie (Aaron) Selburg and Erik (Jeanna) Brewer; Amanda (Mike) Russo and Jacob Brewer; and JP Griswold, Carolyn (Blade) Heberer, and Joe Griswold; and two great-grandchildren: Emery and Barrett Selburg.



According to Paul's wishes, a private memorial service for the family is planned.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association, WTEA Walworth Co., 12701 Whitewater Drive, Suite 290, Minnetonka, MN 55343 or Middletown Athletic Booster Scholarship Fund, P.O Box 1009, Middletown, Ohio, 45052 (make check payable to Middletown Athletic Boosters, add Scholarship Fund/Paul Brewer to check memo).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com