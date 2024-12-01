Patton, Susan Joan



Susan Joan Patton, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born February 11, 1942, in Springfield and graduated from Catholic Central High School. Susan worked in healthcare and clerical roles and was married to the late Larry Patton for over 58 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Martha O'Neal; brother Jack; sisters Marlene and Jeanne; son Jon B. Patton; and great-grandson Landon Burgert. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Charles) Burgert; grandchildren Dustin (Ashley) Burgert, Bryan Burgert, Paige (Ryan) Schumaker, Devyn (Manpreet) Burgert; great-grandchildren Mikayla, Aidan, Chase, Kanon, Alanna, Gavin, Andrew, Dane, and Hunter; brother-in-law Robert Patton; sister-in-law Barbara O'Neal; and many nieces and nephews. Susan enjoyed traveling, crocheting, bowling, and was an avid bingo player with a legendary winning streak. She was a devoted grandmother, always present at her grandchildren's sporting events and educational milestones. She will be greatly missed by all who know her. Donations may be made to Clark County Humane Society in her memory. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 pm. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



