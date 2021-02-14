PATTON, Beverly G.



Age 80, passed away on February 11, 2021. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Irwin and Ella Martin; and by a brother, Timothy Martin. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Patton. They were married for 60 years. Also surviving is her daughter, Rhonda (Bruce) Bill; a son, Mark



(Karen) Patton; sister, Shari Martin; brother, Irwin "Rick"



Martin; and grandchildren, Jillian Patton, Shelby Patton, Jenna Patton, Gregory Bill and Clayton Bill. A celebration of Beverly's life will occur at a date in the future. Memorials in her memory may be directed to Shriner's Children's Hospital. Guests may express condolences to the family at:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com