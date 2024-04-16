Patton, Betty Anne



Betty Anne Patton of New Carlisle passed away after a brief illness on April 9, 2024, just days after celebrating her 90th birthday! Born on March 31, 1934, Betty Anne was the eldest daughter of Roy L. and Mary K. (Kitty)Lane who preceded her in death along with her sister Linda K. Fields and nephew Chad Fields. Betty Anne is survived by her children Tia Hamlin (Jim) of Troy and Todd Patton of Gilbert AZ, her grandchildren Brigham (Jessica) Hamlin of CT, Ashleigh (Ben) Holt of Oakwood, Lane (Ashley) Patton of AZ, Matthew McComb of Dayton and of course, her 7 great-grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud: Reese, Macie Rose, Carter, Olivia, Sophia, Oakley and Noble. She is also survived by her dear niece Tammi (Don)Doggett and nephew Joel (Karel) Johnson, her great nephews Benjamin, Justin, and Cameron, their spouses and children, and many other family members and special lifelong friends. Betty Anne dedicated 45 years of her life to serving as a compassionate and skilled nurse. She graduated from Miami Valley Nursing School in Dayton OH as an RN in 1955. As a military spouse for much of her life, she worked in hospitals around the Midwest and Florida and upon returning to the New Carlisle area, was employed for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital. During her time in school and throughout her career, she met many devoted nursing practitioners with whom she maintained long-lasting friendships. Betty Anne was a member of the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren for all her life. She was a collector, an avid reader, a loyal follower of The Royal Family, a cat lover, and a lifelong learner, always up to date on current events. A Celebration for Betty Anne will be held Friday, April 26, 2024, at the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren, 219 N. Main St. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with a service following at 11:30 am. Flowers are welcomed and appreciated. In memory of Betty Anne, donations may also be made to the Church of the Brethren. Many thanks to the staff and friends at Danbury Senior Living for their care and happy times, especially nurses Beth and Eileen for whom the family is so grateful. Online Condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





