PATTERSON, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 82, of Centerville, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Bob was born in Rochester, New York, in 1938 to George and Ruth Patterson (Kline). He was a graduate of Irondequoit High School in 1957 and received his Bachelor of Science from Tufts University in 1961 where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Bob went on to receive



Master's degrees from The Air Force Institute of Technology and Wright State University. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served courageously in Vietnam as a navigator in dozens of C-130 sorties in the 817th Troop Carrier Squadron, and received numerous commendations including two Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross for acts of heroism and meritorious service. Bob also served as the Chief of the Incirlik Consolidated Command Post in Turkey for a year, followed by assignments in the 4950th Test Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB. He was a lifetime member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society and the U.S. Air Force Society. He retired with the rank of Major after 22 years of service. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob spent the remainder of his career working in the defense and aerospace industry as a contractor. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors working in the yard tending to the landscaping or just reading on the screened in porch. He was an avid runner and bicyclist—and a former member of the MetroParks Volunteer Bike Patrol—and whenever back in upstate New York he truly enjoyed sailing. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara (Jones), formerly of Penn Yan, NY; sister, Carole Farley of Victoria, BC; daughter, Beth (Craig) Zielazny of Beavercreek; son, Brent (Erica Spitzig) of Cincinnati; grandson, Ethan Zielazny of Beavercreek. A



private memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers. and in memory of Bob, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Send condolences to the family at www.routsong.com.

