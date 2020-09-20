PATTERSON, Robert

PATTERSON, Sr., Robert Age 82 of Kettering, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Ruth Patterson; a sister, Evelyn Patterson and a brother Terry Patterson. He is survived by sons Robert Patterson Jr. and Mike (Vicki) Anderson. Three brothers; Jim (Patricia) Patterson, Richard (Carol) Patterson, Tom (Shelia) Patterson. Sisters; Jo Ann Floyd, Janice (Bill) Wagner and Linda Staight. Bob was born into a large family in East Dayton. In Bob's era, personal creativity was a necessity. A local park, schoolyard or street in the neighborhood seemed the perfect place to pick up a basketball, baseball or football game. He enjoyed them all but there was little doubt his favorite was basketball. Bob attended Stivers and was influenced by such notable coaches as, Skip Larue, Jim Hanby and Traver Sutton. Bob earned 7 varsity letters, 3 for basketball, 3 for track and 1 for football. Other achievements included being selected All City Basketball in 1956, Third Team All City Guard 1956-57, Honorable Mention All City Basketball 1955-56 and Special Achievement Award presented by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce for Outstanding Athletic Performance in Track and Field in 1957. Following high school Bob attended Campbellsville Junior College as a two-year starter for the basketball team. Later Bob returned to Dayton taking a job at Inland Manufacturing and retiring in 1991 after 31.5 of service. Bob also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1961-1967. Bob continued his interest in sports as a participant and spectator. Taking up golf and bowling, he proved to be adapt at both, bowling (three) 300 games and one in an 800 series. In 1977 he became a high school varsity basketball referee, retiring in 1991. A special memory of Bob's is being a member of a six (6) man golf team winning the Dayton Flyers Open. Bob continued his enjoyment of being a spectator of local sports events. He also attending the Indy 500 for 34 consecutive years. Bob was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Beavercreek. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home- 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton 45420. Friends may call from 5 to 8 Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be Woodland Cemetery. The family would like to thank all his doctors, nurses and everyone at Hospice of Dayton. Condolences at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

