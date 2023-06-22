Patterson, Margy



Age 97 of Dayton, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 17. Margy was born November 18, 1925, in Wetmore, Kansas. The family moved to Orlando, Florida in 1938 where she graduated from Orlando Senior High in 1942. She attended Antioch College and graduated from Rollins College with a degree in business. She was the best Mom & Nana ever and loved her job as a full-time domestic engineer. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Margy was a pillar of faith. She was a longtime member of United Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and served as an elder and deacon and faithfully did whatever else needed taken care of for the church. She also served on the board of Christmount Christian Assembly in Black Mountain, NC. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and an active member of Alpha Phi Sorority and PEO Sisterhood Chapter K. She was preceded in death by her dear husbands Dick Currier, Gaines Cook, and Bob Patterson; her loving parents Shady and Mary Mitchell; sister Bess Daugherty; daughter Linda; and grandson Robby. She was blessed with a blended family and is survived by her Children: Larry (Tina) Cook, Mary Cook, Stepchildren: Steve, Dave (Ellie), Jim (Willemien) and Mark (Maggie) Patterson, Grandchildren: Heather, Mitchell, Logan, Emma, Olivia, Megan, Courtney, Rachel, Drew, Ryan, Eva, Claire, and Charlie, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Margy was a class act. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone, and through all of life's ups and downs, she never complained, and always remained optimistic.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the United Christian Church (8611 Hoke Road, Clayton) with Rev. Coleen Beasecker officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be held privately at Mountain View Memorial Park in Black Mountain, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Christian Church (8611 Hoke Road, Clayton, OH 45315) or to Christmount Christian Assembly (222 Fern Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or online at christmount.org). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



