PATTERSON, Betty

PATTERSON (Dull), Betty Louise



Age 93, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She co-owned and operated Patterson's Schwinn Cyclery for many years and also worked as a home health aid for Brookhaven. Betty was a member of the Vandalia Baptist Temple and Gideon's International. She is survived by her son: Gary (Brenda) Patterson of Brookville, daughter: Lisa (Dave) Hannahan of Dayton, daughter: Gail (Mark) Tweeddale of MO, son: Joseph (Stacy) Patterson of West Milton, son-in-law: James Newton of Waynesville, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was



preceded in death by her husband: R. Donald Patterson, daughter: Judy Newton, parents: Clatus and Myrtle (Rose) Dull, brothers: Howard, Warren and Donald Dull, sisters:



Helen Margerum and Blanche Neff. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the



Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jody McGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The



family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Grace Brethren Village. To view the service for Betty and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

