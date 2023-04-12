Patrick, William

Patrick, Jr., William Hershell



William Hershell Patrick Jr., 69, of Springfield, passed away April 7, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1953, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of James and Barbara (Hazlett) Blair Sr. Mr. Patrick was a "Jack of All Trades" and would do anything for anyone. He had been the former owner of Patrick Erectors in Florida. Survivors include his daughter; Tabitha Patrick, his son; Dwayne (Betsy) Patrick, step-children; Andrew Trimble, Adam Short and Amber Short, numerous grandchildren including Brian Adkins III and Dalton Patrick a sister; Doris 'Lynn" Shepeard, a brother; Paul (Regina) Blair and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Robin Patrick, grandsons; Steven and Robert "Bobby," a brother; Michael Blair and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

