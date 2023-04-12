X

Patrick, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Patrick, Jr., William Hershell

William Hershell Patrick Jr., 69, of Springfield, passed away April 7, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1953, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of James and Barbara (Hazlett) Blair Sr. Mr. Patrick was a "Jack of All Trades" and would do anything for anyone. He had been the former owner of Patrick Erectors in Florida. Survivors include his daughter; Tabitha Patrick, his son; Dwayne (Betsy) Patrick, step-children; Andrew Trimble, Adam Short and Amber Short, numerous grandchildren including Brian Adkins III and Dalton Patrick a sister; Doris 'Lynn" Shepeard, a brother; Paul (Regina) Blair and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Robin Patrick, grandsons; Steven and Robert "Bobby," a brother; Michael Blair and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Harvey, Guy
2
VanAusdal, Cynthia
3
Cheek, George
4
Martin, Charles
5
Noll, Wayne
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top