journal-news logo
X

PATRICK, Scott

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PATRICK, Scott Lee

Scott Lee Patrick, age 55, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away August 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Jacobs), children, David Patrick and Kimi (Joey) Caldwell, grandchildren Paige, Addy, Lydia, Ryker and Clementine, brother, Timothy (Kathy) Patrick as well as many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Patrick, grandson, Weston Caldwell, and brother, Kevin Patrick.

Scott was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Anita Patrick (Winkle) and Ronald Patrick both of Hamilton, Ohio. He enjoyed spending time at flea markets and antique shops looking for bargains. He was a skilled glass blower and made beautiful pieces but was known for making marbles. Scott also enjoyed listening to a variety of music styles and playing the guitar.

Our family is grateful to know that Scott is finally at peace. We would like to especially thank Dr. Robert J. Hopkin, the Fort Hamilton Hospital doctors and nurses and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care for the exceptional care and compassion they showed Scott in his final days.

At his request, Scott's body will be donated to The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Donations can be made in Scott's name to the National Fabry Disease Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
STITT, Donald
2
ASBURY, James
3
Kochersperger, Bernadean
4
FOLKENS, Nicholas
5
CARNES, Helen
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top