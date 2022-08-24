PATRICK, Scott Lee



Scott Lee Patrick, age 55, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away August 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Jacobs), children, David Patrick and Kimi (Joey) Caldwell, grandchildren Paige, Addy, Lydia, Ryker and Clementine, brother, Timothy (Kathy) Patrick as well as many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Patrick, grandson, Weston Caldwell, and brother, Kevin Patrick.



Scott was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Anita Patrick (Winkle) and Ronald Patrick both of Hamilton, Ohio. He enjoyed spending time at flea markets and antique shops looking for bargains. He was a skilled glass blower and made beautiful pieces but was known for making marbles. Scott also enjoyed listening to a variety of music styles and playing the guitar.



Our family is grateful to know that Scott is finally at peace. We would like to especially thank Dr. Robert J. Hopkin, the Fort Hamilton Hospital doctors and nurses and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care for the exceptional care and compassion they showed Scott in his final days.



At his request, Scott's body will be donated to The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



Donations can be made in Scott's name to the National Fabry Disease Foundation.

