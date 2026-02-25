Patrick Kennedy

Kennedy, Patrick F.



Patrick F. Kennedy, age 73, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday February 21, 2026 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Patrick was born in Houston, TX on June 22, 1952 to the late Faye and Marjorie (Lorimer) Kennedy.



Patrick was employed with Armco Steel for 30 years as a Quality Control Coordinator. He loved to play golf, watching the Cincinnati Reds, and attending his granddaughter's sporting events. Patrick was preceded in death by his son, Nick Durham in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandy (Ferguson) Kennedy; his two children, Crystal (Jerry) Carter, Shawn Kennedy and his companion, Erica Hahn; his two granddaughters, Peyton Everitt, Adalyn Kennedy; and his brother, William Kennedy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS in Monroe.



