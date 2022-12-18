PATRICK, Alvin F.



Alvin F. Patrick age 77 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1945, in Cincinnati the son of the late William and Lillie (nee White) Patrick. On July 2, 1966, he married Judith Elliott. Alvin retired from Armco Steel Co. after many years of service working on the railroads. He was a volunteer fireman and always loved working and restoring old cars throughout his whole life. Alvin always had a great sense of humor, even toward the end of his illness he was always joking with everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years Judith Patrick; three children Kim (Larry) Carey, Brian (Michelle Sears) Patrick, and Kelly Patrick; four grandchildren Jeffrey (fiancé Brittany) Patrick, Brittany (fiancé Brandon) Patrick, Alex Patrick, and Madison Carey; three great-grandchildren Breah Patrick, Braxton Patrick and Jeffrey Patrick Jr; also, one great-granddaughter on the way Brinnlee Ritter; two siblings Phyllis (the late Robert) Newton and Jack (Sharon) Jones. He also leaves behind his best buddy, his cat Socks. Alvin also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

