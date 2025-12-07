Patricia Tellers

Tellers (Strefeler), Patricia S.



Patricia S. Tellers, age 71, of Erie and formerly of Dayton, OH, died Sunday, November 23, 2025, at her residence after a four-month battle with lung cancer. Born in McKeesport, PA, on October 17, 1954, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Sivak) Strefeler.



Pat graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked as a registered nurse with the Hospice of Dayton, Ohio, for seventeen years. She came to Erie in 1976 to work at Perseus House, where she met Andy.



In recent years, she volunteered at the Presque Isle Lighthouse. For years, she grew over 200 tomato plants from seed for the Erie School Gardens in addition to helping out in the gardens. Pat was also involved in Centering Prayer at the Cathedral of St. Paul's (Episcopal). She was known as a great cook and baker. Although she preferred a quiet night in, she had a lifelong sense of adventure, driving solo across the US and visiting countries abroad like France, Spain, and Guinea. Her family will remember her in forget-me-nots and in every piece of seaglass found on the shores of Lake Erie.







Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Mary Tellers.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Andy Tellers; two daughters, Renée McGill and Mary Strawser, husband Dan; three grandchildren, Shaelyn McGill, Dakota McGill, and Leo Napierkowski; four siblings, Barb Bald (Jeff), Jim Strefeler (Jo), Mark Strefeler (Alison Eldridge), and Sue Watts (Carl); her in-laws, Steve and Karen Tellers, Mike and Pat Tellers, Greg and Carm Tellers, Paul Tellers and Leah Rubenstein, and Jane and Dean Gladden; and many nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to call at St. Patrick's Church, 130 East 4th St., Erie, PA 16507 on Saturday, December 20th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m.



Memorials may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511, or the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506.







Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.



