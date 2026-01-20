Patricia Talbott

Talbott, Patricia D.



A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in Centerville, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia, and was 81 years old. Her strong faith kept her deeply rooted in her church community, where she formed many meaningful relationships with her Christian brothers and sisters. Some of these friendships spanned more than 60 years, and many came to visit the family-moments that were especially meaningful, as Pat treasured every member of her family. Pat began her career as a beautician and truly enjoyed the customers she served, often sharing stories about them with her family. She continued working until she started her own family, which always came first. She devoted herself to raising her daughters and caring for the home while her husband worked in the fire department and held other jobs. Pat discovered a passion for baking and lovingly made every birthday cake from scratch as her daughters grew up. Over time, she developed a special love for baking bread. Her family affectionately called it "gold," because everything she made was filled with love-and you could taste it. She also kept cookies in the freezer for guests, and it became a running family joke when her daughters would be disappointed to learn that the grandkids or sons-in-law had eaten the last ones. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to Branson, Florida, and West Virginia, often visiting friends and family along the way-something that brought her great joy. She also loved trips with her daughters and grandchildren to Frankenmuth, a place filled with special memories from their earlier years. Pat delighted in capturing "Kodak moments" and always made copies to share with others. Patricia was a warm-hearted woman who found joy in serving others and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Talbott; her father, George Morrison; her mother, Elfreda (Biser) Berry; and her sisters, Carolyn Snow and Lorraine Hall. She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dale) Whittridge and Kathryn (Jim) Mayberry; grandchildren Garrett Rothwell, Cameron Rothwell, Mackenzie Mayberry, Zach Mayberry, Jordan Whittridge and Dustin (Savannah) Whittridge; great-grandchildren Titus and River Whittridge; stepmother Ann Morrison; sister Jeanne Barnett(Gene Heisey); brother Greg Morrison; sisters-in-law Darlene Doll, Liz Dwyer, and Donneitta Morrison; brothers-in-law Tom Snow, Hance Barnett, Mike Hall, and Denny Dwyer; and nieces and nephews David Doll, Gary Doll, Mike Doll, Andrew Barnett, Anitra Gardner, Grant Hall, and Clayton Hall. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 23, 2026, at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, with Pastor Heath Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, January 23. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



