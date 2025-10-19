Patricia Kidd

Kidd, Patricia Ann "Pat"



Patricia Ann Kidd, peacefully passed away on October 14, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. Born on May 25, 1947, in Shelbyville, Kentucky. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Kidd, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy and pride. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alice (Jennings) Sutton, and her beloved children: Faith, Angela, and Dion. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Pat's life at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center located at 2425 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503. Visitation will be held on October 21, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM.





