Patricia Byrnes

Byrnes, Patricia Ann



Patricia (Pat) Ann Byrnes, aged 88, passed away in Centerville, Ohio on November 8, 2025. Her loving husband, Jack, and oldest son, Terry, were at her side. Pat was born in Rochester, Indiana, and soon after her family moved to Lafayette, Indiana where she met her beloved husband, Jack. They married in 1957 and started a family soon after and had a wonderful 68 years of marriage. She is survived by her loving family; husband John "Jack" Byrnes; sons Terry and Jamie Byrnes; daughter Lisa Melgoza, husband Gerald. In addition, Pat is survived by her brother and sisters-in-law, Jim and Susan Byrnes, and Karen Holland. Nephews; Brett Holland, John Byrnes, and Cody Holland; nieces; Heather (Holland) Rigdon, Lauren Holland, Kirsten Gilmore and her daughter Emily. Pat is predeceased by her parents Harry (Chick) and Francis (Fannie) Holland and her brother James (Jim) Holland. Pat had a long and interesting career as a Medical Office Manager for several doctors in the Centerville area. Later, she became a very successful sales manager at various retail stores including the popular Red Radish at the Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering. As a young housewife, Pat organized all the neighborhood women for meetings and fun social activities. In 1976, Pat planned and organized a large U.S. Bicentennial festival at the former Waynesville Mills Restaurant. More than 100 people attended and thoroughly enjoyed dinner, spirits and dancing. At the end of a wonderful evening, everyone sang "God Bless America." Pat was her family's North Star. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all that knew her for her vivacious personality, and her devotion to her family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 2:00pm at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, OH). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



