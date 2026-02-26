Patricia Boyd

BOYD, Patricia Ann



Age 74, longtime resident of Dayton and Homer, LA native transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Sat. Feb. 28, 2026 at Pleasant Green MBC, 5301 Olive Rd. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery.



