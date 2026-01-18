Patricia Beatty

Beatty (Gade), Patricia



Patricia Schenk Beatty (nee Gade), age 96, passed away peacefully on January 7 at Mount Pleasant Retirement Village. She was born on March 17,1929 in Middletown to Frieda and William Gade. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1947 and from Christ Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a public health nurse serving the Middletown area from 1952-1957. On May 25, 1957, Pat married James A. Beatty at Holy Trinity church. They were married for 56 years and had four children: Ann Gilkey (deceased), Elizabeth Banks (Lee), David (Stephanie) and Michael (Carol). She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild: Aaron (Kayley and Camden) and Lucas Gilkey, Emily Banks Beirne (Jim), Thomas (Kayla) and Joseph Banks, Samuel (Julia), Lucy, George and Bridget Beatty, and Molly, Maxwell and Mark Beatty. Pat was an active, life-long member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ and sang for many years in the choir. She also sang in the Pro Musica choral group. She held many leadership positions in Monroe Current Events and was engaged in other local organizations such as the Mount Pleasant Board of Trustees and Middletown United Way. Pat was an avid gardener of both vegetables and flowers. She was known in her neighborhood as "the candy lady" because any youngster who came to her door was offered a sweet treat. In 1998, Pat and Jim started the Annual Beatty Family Reunion, a tradition that continues to this day. She will be dearly missed. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Rich Luh officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 - OR - the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Ohio Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 772373, Detroit, MI 48277. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



