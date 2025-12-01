Patricia Bach

Bach, Patricia Ann



Patricia (Pat) Bach, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and GiGi, passed away on November 26, 2025, at the age of 88. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Marthen) Rush and the sister of the late Mary Lou Spang.



Pat is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas E, Bach, her three children (Joyce Farmer, Bill Bach, Jane Lucas (Bob)); six grandchildren (Pam Tidrow, Erin Preston, Casey Bach, Megan Kelly, Michael Kelly, Corey Bach); five great grandchildren (Mason and Deacon Tidrow, Conor, Makena and Rhys Preston), two cherished nieces (Kim Whitt, Tami Barlow) along with cousins and numerous friends.



Pat worked at The University of Dayton for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed 36 summers at their lake/mountain cabin in North Carolina. She also enjoyed all types of crafts, reading, and adult coloring books. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family and friends.



The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 3rd from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home - 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 4th at St. Mary of the Assumption – 9579 Yankee Street, Springboro, OH, with Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery – 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Ohio or St. Judes Children Hospital. Memories or condolences may be left for the Bach Family at www.anderson_fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com