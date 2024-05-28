Patko, Charmaine

Patko (Nellis), Charmaine C. "Charm"



Charmaine "Charm" C. Patko, age 84, of Tipp City, was received into the Lord's arms on May 22, 2024. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Charm was born on March 18, 1940, to the late Albert J. and Ruth (Brocke) Nellis in Dayton, Ohio. She was in the Retail Department for Naturalizer Shoe Store for 17 years, Emery for 2 years, and she also was an Aide for Northmont Schools for 4 years. Charm was a member of St. John Baptist Catholic Church for almost 20 years. She enjoyed baking sewing, fishing, and watching UD Basketball and Ohio State Football games. Most importantly, she loved spending her time with her family and grandchildren. Charm is survived by her son: Michael J. Patko, daughter: Pamela Menser, son: Donald (Lisa) Patko, grandchildren: Emily, Nicholas, Jacob (Rachel), Brett, & Sydney, great grandson: Jett, brothers: Albert (Sally) Nellis, & Fulton Nellis, sister: Darlene (James) Trey, brother-in-law: Andy Patko, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Charm was preceded in death by her beloved husband: John J. Patko, sister: Ruth Nellis, and sisters-in-law: Margaret Patko and Gail Nellis. A Service will take place at 6:00 pm, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH) in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



