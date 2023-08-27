Patel, Chirag

PATEL, Dr. Chirag Rajni



In loving memory of Dr. Chirag Rajni Patel, a cherished son, brother, husband, father and friend whose sudden departure has left us heartbroken with an irreplaceable void in our lives. Born to Dr. Rajni and Shobhana Patel in Brooklyn New York, Chirag grew up in Grundy, Virginia and went to University of Virginia for his undergraduate degree. He pursued his dream of becoming a doctor at American University of Caribbean where he embarked on a journey that would shape the lives of many. Chirag's path led him to Chicago, where during his clerkship he met his wife, Rana. Their journey continued together to Dayton, Ohio where they both completed their residency training in Internal Medicine before finding his passion in Hospice and Palliative Care. With unwavering dedication, he helped redefine the landscape of Palliative Care in Ohio. Chirag's heart, as pure of gold, was filled with love for life, DA BEARS! tech everything, Tesla, gaming, and his cherished friends & family. But above all, his adoration for his wife Rana and their sons Romir and Reyan shone the brightest. With a constant view of the horizon, Chirag's plans were grounded in the joy he could bring to those around him. His legacy will forever be a testament to his boundless love and kindness. Dr. Chirag Rajni Patel is survived by his parents, Dr. Rajni and Shobhana Patel, his wife Dr. Rana Patel, and their beloved sons, Romir and Reyan. He leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Drs. Chintan and Kanishka Patel and their children Kira and Kyan. A service to honor his memory will be held on August 30, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel located at 5471 Far Hills Ave to start at 12 pm followed by Ardas and Langar services at Dayton Gurdwara located at 2320 Harshman Rd at 5pm. In this time of sorrow, we kindly request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ohio's Hospice Foundation. Your support will help ensure his legacy of care and kindness continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others. May Dr. Chirag Rajni Patel's legacy of compassion, dedication, and love continue to inspire us all. To leave a message or share a special memory of Dr. Patel with his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



