PATE, Ronald E.

Age 69, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ronald was born in Dayton, OH, on August 19, 1951, to the late Clarence and Barbara (Hummel) Pate. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon "Jigger" Pate and Timmy Pate. He is

survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Combs; siblings,

Richard (Patty) Pate, Clarence Pate, Jr., Debbie (Ray) Gayhart, Gail Perry, Teri (Glen) Fields, Donna (David) Snow and James "Bo" Lanier and many other relatives and friends. Ron owned and operated Ron Pate Trucking for over 20 years. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

