PARROTT, Marlene

PARROTT (Wagner),



Marlene



Age 87, of Mason, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1935, to the late Otto and Minna (Borchert) Wagner in Dayton, Ohio. She was employed as a Secretary for Northmont City Schools for 18 years before she retired. Marlene enjoyed reading, attending Bible Study, ushering at the Victoria Theatre, and volunteering at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Vandalia and the Englewood Sister City Club. Her German heritage was very important to her. Marlene is survived by her son: Doug (Cynthia) Parrott of Mason, daughter: Diane (Gerald) Archer of NC, grandchildren: Stephanie (Isaac) Waters, Katharine Parrott, Daniel Parrott, and Bryan Archer, great-grandchildren: Abram Waters, Silas Waters, Adalynn Parrott, and Donovan Parrott, along with other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Delbert Parrott. A Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, (122 W National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377) with a Visitation beginning at 1:00 pm until the time of her service. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, (1000 Aullwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414) in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at



