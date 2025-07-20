Parrish, Norma

Parrish (Fiste), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Parrish, age 81, of Kettering passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. She was born on August 23, 1943 in Dayton to the late Floyd and Gertrude (nee: Parks) Fiste. Aside from her loving parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, David Lee Parrish; a sister, Barb Smith; two brothers, Robert and Floyd Fiste; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Fowler. After graduating from Walter E. Stebbins High School she went on to attend nursing school at Miami Valley School of Nursing. She was a member of Hillside Chapel of Christian Missionary Alliance. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, of whom she adored. She is survived by three children, Shawn (Cari) Owens, Laurie White, David (Shelia) Owens; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Fowler and Sandy (Johnny) Hobbs. She is also survived by many extended family and close friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and care provided by Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel, Dayton, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com