<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PARRIS, Edna "Midge"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 90, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A service will be held at the funeral home the following day at 11am. Inurnment at Centerville Washington Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cocoa Beach Women's Club Foundation. For full obituary and condolences please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.Routsong.com</u></font></p><br/>