Parks, Phillip E.



Phillip E. Parks, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00-12:00 p.m. prior to the service. A burial will follow in Ferncliff, where Phillip will be laid to rest. To view his complete obituary and view his memorial video visit www.littletonandrue.com





