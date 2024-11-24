PARKS, Dixie



Parks, Robert E. Jr. (pictured), born July 2, 1939 in Springfield, OH, was 75 when he passed away on May 9, 2015, at Manatee Springs in Bradenton, Florida. He married Dixie McCormick on August 20, 1961, and then worked for Kelsey Hayes, in Springfield, Ohio, until he retired. Preceded in death by his parents, Betty (Leonard) Parks and Robert E. Parks Sr.; brothers, Bruce Parks, and Paster John Parks, and one sister, Anna Parks, Robert is survived by his sister, Susan Mease, of Pennsylvania. His beloved wife, Dixie N. McCormick, 85, passed away on November 16, 2024. She was a Seamstress and a godly Mother. She was born October 29, 1939, in Crossville, Tennessee to Nellie (Pugh) and Dallas McCormick. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Doyle and Robert McCormick, she is survived by one sister, Opal McCormick Mohr, of Hilham, Tennessee. Both are survived by their children, Michael R. Parks of Greeneville, Ohio, Mark (Kim) S. Parks of Springfield, Ohio, Cynthia J. Parks Mulkey (Chuck) of Bradenton, Florida, and James D. Parks of Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Five grandchildren, Ricki A. Clay Jr. and Emily J. Clay of Bradenton, Florida, Emily T. Parsons of Ohio, Kerri L. Bell of Ohio and 1 great-grandchild, Cohen Bell of Ohio. They both served God in a great way. Robert and Dixie had many people that lived with their family over the years because they were always helping others in their time of need. Our mother was a wonderful Gospel singer. Their Bibles will forever be with us. There are many nieces and nephews that are survived by them as well as many friends. Service arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in their names to the Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association.



