Parks, Charles "Roger"



PARKS, CHARLES "ROGER", 85, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed peacefully on March 22, 2025. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mayfrey Parks, and sister Norma Ramsey. He is survived by his wife Sue Parks, sons Case Parks (Adela) and grandchildren Reyna, Ella and Cruz, and Dan Parks (Syntheah) and grandchildren Jaden, Zain and Violet. A private service will be held at a future date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



