X

Parker, Darrell

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Parker, Darrell L.

Darrell L. Parker "Mickey", age 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023. He was born on July 13, 1949, in Springfield, the son of the late Darrell E. and Elsie F. (Moore) Parker. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Penni Parker in 2016; brothers, Gary, Donnie, Greg and Chris Parker; sisters, Darla Reynolds, Sue Anderson and Rhonda Campbell; and brother-in-law, Jeff Helton. He is survived by his children, Melissa Snyder, Lori Hutchins and Brad Parker; sister, Kim Helton; aunt, Bonnie Hoberty; sister-in-law, Becky Parker; special friend, Kaye Wintrow; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends. He will also be missed by his beloved 4-legged companion, RJ. Darrell was a proud veteran serving his country in the United States Army. He retired from Leland Electrosystems after many years of service. He loved jumping on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and cruising the roads, going to and participating in car shows, watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns, fishing and having cookouts with family who was always most important to him. Inurnment will be privately held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com

In Other News
1
Beigel, John
2
Winkelmann, Karen
3
McCamey, Charles
4
McKenzie, Cordell
5
Wells, Lori
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top