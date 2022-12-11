PARKER, Christine K. "Chris"



Age 85, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022, at Spring Hills Middletown, in Franklin, Ohio.



Chris was born June 28, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio. Chris graduated from Brecksville High School in 1955. Ohio Wesleyan University, BME (Bachelor of Music Education) 1959. Kent State University, MME (Master of Music Education) 1967. Fresno State College in California, Summer 1958. Western Reserve University, Professional Summer Stock Theatre, Summer 1964. College Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, Choral Conducting, Summer 1972.



She was a student and board member of the Organization of American Kodaly Educators whose mission is to support music education of the highest quality, promote universal music literacy and lifelong music making, and preserve the musical heritage of the people of the United States of America through education, artistic performance, advocacy and research.



Chris was conductor of the OMEA District Honor Chorus, The Dayton Children's Chorus and The Miami University Campus Community Chorale.



After 25 years of service to Miami University as a professor of Music Education with an emphasis on voice, Chris became very involved in the community. She received several recognition awards from Amanda and other Middletown City Schools for her devotion to nature studies with the students through Friends For Education. Many children's lives were touched by her vivacious personality, love of music and respect for the environment. She was honored by Three Valley Conservation Trust for her dedication to the cause for land conservation. Chris was a Certified Master Gardener. As a Habitat Steward she helped families qualify for Backyard Wildlife Habitat status with National Wildlife Federation. She received an Award for Education with National Audubon Society. Chris was a founding member of the Middletown Wildlife Habitat Coalition and completed the Ohio Project WILD workshop at Middletown Parks and Recreation. She was a member and volunteer for many years at the Bulls Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Middletown.



Chris had a love for all animals, nature, travel, children, friends, music and life. She is preceded in death by her Brother Charles Kegley. Chris is survived by her nephew David Kegley, and nieces Sue Cudworth and Sheri Shaffer.



A Celebration of Life will be at a future date.

