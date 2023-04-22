Parke, Lura Dene



PARKE, Lura Dene age 90 of Miami Twp. passed away Sunday April 16, 2023. Dene was born in Dongola, IL to the late Walter Essex and Emma Louise (Branch) Dillow. She was the retired office manager for Dynapoint Tool Corp.. Mrs. Parke was a 50 year member of Far Hills Church where she taught adult Sunday school for many years. She was very active in visiting members of the church and supporting foreign ministries. Formerly of Lexington, KY, Dene was an avid fan of U.K. Wildcats Basketball and a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds. She took great pride in her gardening and working with her flowers in her yard. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Leslie Parke, granddaughter Megan McKenny, brother Gene and wife Jane Dillow, sister Anita and husband Glenn Mitchell and sister-in-law Elaine Dillow. She is survived by her children Jim Parke of West Carrollton, Joni and husband Mike Dingledine of Bellbrook, Jerri and husband Mike McKenny of Memphis, TN, Julie and husband Rick Brorein of Hilliard, OH, brother Frank Dillow, sister-in-law Jewell Parke, 6 grandchildren Erik Dingledine, Andrew (Staten) McKenny, Adam McKenny, Leslie (Chad) Schrock, Luke Brorein, Ellie Brorein, 4 great-grandchildren Joseph & Emma McKenny , Noah & Savannah Schrock and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service will be Tuesday April 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Cox Arboretum (Fifth Third conference room) 6733 N. Springboro Pike Dayton, OH 45449 with Pastor Andy Hahn officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services (1:30-2:30 p.m. and for a short time following the memorial service). Private burial will be in Richmond, KY. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Dene's memory. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

