PARISH, Marilyn

Age 87, was born in Bluefield, WV. She passed away on February 24, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Simeon E. Warren Sr. and Mable Brown Warren; husband, Orlando R. Parrish; sister, Gloria Warren Wilson; and brother, Simeon E. Warren Jr.



She served as a vocal, choir, and instrumental music teacher, grades K-12, in the Dayton Public schools from 1966-1997 where she was honored as "Teacher of the Year" at three different schools, as the Middle School Teacher of the Year for the school district in 1985, and served as director of musical competitions as well as serving as cluster leader. She also served as Minister of Music at Tabernacle Baptist Church from 1965-1991. After retiring, she taught piano as an adjunct instructor at the Stivers School for the Performing Arts in addition to teaching students' piano through her home music school, Legato. She is survived by her devoted son, Rory T. Parrish; daughter Jill Parrish Sims (Andre); daughter Joya Parrish Asika; granddaughters Nadia Mitchell, Kayla Sims, Jade Asika, and Icesis Asika; grandsons Kristofer Sims; Arik Parrish Garrison, and Myles Garrison; nephews Gary Jackson, Darryl Wilson; James Wilson Jr., and Warren Wilson; sister-in-law, Sonya Pannell; friends, church members, and sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Monday, March 6, 2023, 11 AM- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service. Funeral service to follow, 12:00 PM, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, (Masks Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery located at 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428.



