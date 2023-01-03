PARISH, Dottie

PARISH (nee Clark), Dottie



Slipped into eternity to begin her new life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 20th, 2022, at the age of 92. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Marion S. Parish, son, Sanford (Sandy) Parish and his wife Lisa, N. Redington Beach, Florida, son, Thomas (Tom) Parish and his wife Elizabeth, Maineville, Ohio, daughter Nancy Parish, Landen, Ohio, grandchildren Grant and Nicole Parish, sister Betty Haynie of Vineland, New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Edward O. Clark and Eva Thayer Clark, a brother, John B. Clark and by two sisters, Mary Louise Clark and Esther Virginia Clark Ismay. Dottie was born on December 23, 1929, in Washington, D.C. As a Girl Scout there, she met FDR in the Oval Office of the White House to report the progress of their war bond campaign. She graduated from Bucknell University and went on to earn a Master of Social Work degree from The Ohio State University. She moved to Cincinnati to do field work where she promptly met Marion. They married in 1958. Dottie was a resident of Hamilton, Ohio, for forty-four years before moving to Loveland, Ohio, and settling at Mason Christian Village, Mason, Ohio. Early in her marriage, she was a stay-at-home mom where she sewed Halloween costumes by hand, baked Christmas cookies with her kids, and insisted on family dinners every Sunday night. She pursued a career in clinical social work at Family Service in Hamilton and later in Cincinnati. In 1985, Dottie started a private practice in Hamilton specializing in marriage counseling. Her column, Family Counselor, appeared in the Hamilton Journal News from 1985 to 2003. As a devoted Christian, Dottie was active at First United Methodist Church, Hamilton and later at Montgomery Community Church and Faith Bible Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Dottie organized and led a group for couples on the brink of divorce using a national program, The Third Option, first in Hamilton (1996-2003) and later in Cincinnati (2003-2007). In recent years, she began a third career as a Christian writer, blogging for a time and publishing the book Changing Churches: A View from the Pew. As an avid lifelong reader, she documented reading 60 books in 2022. Up until her final weeks, she worked out 4 times a week. Visitation will be held on January 6th, 2023, at 10:30 am at Faith Bible Church, 8130 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 followed by a memorial service at the church at 11:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone NC 28607 or Faith Bible Church.


