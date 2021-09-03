PARCHEWSKI, Wallace Frederick John "Wally"



81, of West Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at home.



He was born April 16, 1940, in Ruion, Quebec, the son of the late Walter "Wally" and Thora (Harding) Parchewski.



Wally grew up on the Manitoulin Island, Ontario. As a young man he worked with his parents at their service station,



Wally's. He spent his adult working career as a tool and die worker and retired from Toolcraft Products Inc. Wally enjoyed vacationing at his camp on the Manitoulin Island.



He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Trudy Parchewski; daughter, Deborah (Brian) Lorton; as well as his grandson, Lukas Lorton.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 – 11 AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church, West Carrollton. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Jim Shihady officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



