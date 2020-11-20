PARAGIN, Edward K.



Edward K. Paragin, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at



Hospice of Hamilton on



Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Edward was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on June 30, 1935, to Kinchen Paragin and Bertha Pearl Johnson Paragin. Ed graduated from Seven-Mile-High School in 1953. He was an active member of the



Washington Lodge #17 and Master Mason in Dec. 1975. Ed also was involved in the



Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and Shriner Syrian Temple. Ed is survived by children, Terry Paragin, Darla Butts, Karen Baker and Paula Adams; siblings, Raymond (Sylvia) Paragin and Darryl (Cleta) Paragin; significant other and caregiver, Cindra Morrical; numerous grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Kinchen and Bertha Paragin; wife, Mary Sue Paragin; mother of children, Yvonne Helton Paragin;



sister, Opal Lee (Joe) Maggard; brothers, William and James Harold Paragin; and son, Eddy Paragin. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

