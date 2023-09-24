Papp, Marlene Mae



Marlene Mae Papp, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 after a long and brave fight with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born on November 6, 1949 in Barberton, OH. Throughout her life, Marlene's family was a constant source of joy. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Mark and daughter-in-law Laura, as well as their children Alexander, Lily, and Andrew; her son Aaron and daughter-in-law Jessica, as well as their children Abigail and Benjamin; and her son Timothy. Marlene was a dedicated educator who spent two decades as a teacher before embarking on a second career as an education consultant. She took great pride in her work, and enjoyed helping children learn important skills that would help them grow into successful adults. She touched countless lives, inspiring and uplifting friends, family, students, and colleagues. Everyone who knew her will miss her dearly.



