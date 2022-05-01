journal-news logo
PANSING, Michael F.

Age 71, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 29, 1950, to the late Frederic and Suzanne Pansing. Michael earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and

retired from Heider Cleaners after 29 years of dedicated

service. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Bearcats, and Reds. Michael is survived by his sister, Susan (Dale) Berlin; nephew, Mark Berlin; and cousins, David (Anne) Pansing,

Barbara Enyeart, and Margaret (Patrick) Dempsey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. All services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to Buckeye Cremation.


Funeral Home Information

Buckeye Cremation by Schoedinger

655 Metro Pl S Ste 600

Dublin, OH

43017

