Panchana, Caryn DeAndra

PANCHANA (Gibson), Caryn DeAndra



Age 36, passed away peacefully with family by her side at The James Cancer Center at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Homegoing Service will be 10 AM, Friday, March 14, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 9AM. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com