Pamela Koehler

Koehler, Pamela Ann



Pamela Ann Koehler of Ft. Myers FL and born on January 13, 1962, passed away on February 25 from cardiac arrest and complications due to cancer. She was preceded in death by her Husband Larry Fitch, Father Richard (Dick), and Brother Bruce and is survived by her Mother Marilyn, Brother Rick, Aunts Diane Rosman (Frank) and Kathy Koehler, and numerous cousins.



Pam was a graduate of Centerville High School and attended Ohio University. She then followed her dreams and resided in New York for many years. Over the years she held many positions in the hospitality industry and later excelled at corporate rewards events in south Florida.



Pam had her anomalies but also a unique flair and was "Koehler at heart." She had an affinity for fashion and presentation and was a true fashionista in addition to being a Chanel and Tiffany's aficionado. She enjoyed the festivity of all occasions whether it be elegant or the local grill. She enjoyed cruising and fine dining and made the best of it.



Pam had a talent for fixing up places and decorating. She could transform drab empty spaces into warm and inviting homes. What started as a cocoon with no visibility later emerged as a beautiful butterfly. Pam was an outstanding cook and could entertain with the best. She loved all of her dogs from childhood through adulthood.



The fun and vivacious times with Pam will be forever missed. This past Christmas as Pam's cancer was advancing Rick and Marilyn made an unannounced surprise visit to Florida on Christmas Eve. Pam was overcome with emotion and said she had a premonition they were coming. The premonition was actually the Holy Spirit bringing all together for what will be one of the most special Christmases ever.



A special thanks to Pam's neighbors Karen and Suzanne for being her local family and helping throughout the last number of months and to Brenda for helping with her last move. A small private ceremony will be held to commemorate her. In lieu of flowers or charitable contributions please treat yourself and someone dear to dinner to celebrate the wonder of life we're all passing through. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



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