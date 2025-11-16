Pamela Gibbons

Gibbons, Pamela Jane



Pamela Jane Gibbons, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 85. Born in Middletown, Ohio, Pam was the cherished daughter of John F. and Rosemary K. (Scherer) Gibbons. Calling Hours will be held at Tobias Funeral Home- BELMONT CHAPEL (648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH) from 2-6PM on Sunday, November 23rd. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at NOON in St. Albert the Great Catholic Church on Monday, November 24th. Prayers before Mass will begin at 11AM at the funeral home.



