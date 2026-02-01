Pamela Brown

Brown (Richart), Pamela Jean



Pamela Jean Brown (nee Richart), age 79, peacefully departed this life on December 19, 2025, ending her several years of struggle with the neurological disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Pam was born July 11, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Marjorie Richart (nee Pritchett). She was one of a kind: she loved elephants (with trunks up), Neil Diamond, and cheeseburgers, and she always picked out the best greeting cards. Pam was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed and remembered by many.



Following her graduation from West Carrollton High School in 1964, Pam's lifelong career as an interior designer suited her outgoing and creative personality. She worked at Norman Miller & Son near the Oregon District for nearly thirty years until its closing. In 1995, Pam and a partner opened Design Accents Studio Inc., a home accessories store at Cross Pointe Center. Her final couple decades of work took place at Centerville Design Associates, retiring in December 2023. Across all of these organizations, many of her co-workers became some of her best lifelong friends.



In addition to her design work, Pam's other passion was her church community, Queen of Apostles (now Spiritus). Even though she was not Catholic, she began attending services there in the late 1970s and remained an active participant for over 40 years. She loved their excellent choir and enjoyed learning some ASL by signing the songs' lyrics along with the interpreter.



In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Crouch; and brother, Steve Richart. She is survived by her daughter Kelli (Bill) Glasser; grandson Andy Glasser (LeeAnn Williams); brother Dan (Judy) Richart; sisters-in-law more like sisters: Mary (Steve) Richart and Mattie Lawrence (nee Brown); numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.



The family is grateful for the dedicated nurses, aides, and staff at Trinity Community of Beavercreek, who cared for Pam in her last two years when she could no longer live independently; as well as her care team from Ohio's Hospice (Dayton Region), who provided excellent comfort care and symptom management in her final months.



Always generous and wanting to help people, Pam's final selfless act was to donate her brain to the Mayo Clinic Brain Bank for research to find a cure for PSP.



A memorial service to celebrate Pam's life will be held Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Queen of Apostles Chapel at Mount St. John, 4435 Patterson Road, Beavercreek Ohio 45430. The service will begin at 11:00am preceded by an hour of visitation in the vestibule. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/live/IBaWgG0_s3E (link also available in Pam's online obituary at newcomerdayton.com). To honor her memory, guests are encouraged to wear a Pam-like colorful or artsy outfit.



Because Pam felt strongly about supporting worthy charities, the family requests donations in lieu of flowers. Pam's favorites were St. Vincent de Paul, the Dayton Foodbank (or any organization that feeds people), or planting a tree. Additional suggestions are organizations that cared for Pam, including Hospice and Brain Support Network, which assisted with coordinating her brain donation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com