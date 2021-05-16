journal-news logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689831-01_0_0000689831-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689831-01_0_0000689831-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PALMER Sr., <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Shane Shannon <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">44, of Springfield, passed away May 10, 2021, in his home. He was born April 4, 1977, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the son of Deborah Sloan and John Palmer. Shane is <br/><br/>survived by his loving wife, Dionne (Holland) Palmer; his parents, Deborah (Glen) Miller and John (Carla) Palmer; five children, Jack Dean, Michelle Dean, Shane Palmer, Jr., Joshua Palmer and Matthew Palmer; six grandchildren, Spencer, Helanna, Serenity, Madalynn, Ryleigh and Stormi; siblings, Shawn Palmer, James Palmer, Debbie (Sam) Miller, Tina Kennedy and Rachel Kennedy; <br/><br/>numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Bobby Boggs. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Saryna <br/><br/>Palmer and a sister, Alisha Kennedy. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday in the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNJERAL HOME</font><font size="2" color="#000000">. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 PM with Pastor Dustin Whitt officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. </font><br/>

