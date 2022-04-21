PALMER, Nancy Ann



Age 87, of Springfield, peacefully went to her heavenly home and was reunited with the love of her life, Tom, on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frederick Joseph and Marie Elaine "Minnie" (Clifton) Schneider. In addition to her husband, Clarence



"Tom" Palmer, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cyndia Palmer. She is survived by her children, Betsy (Randy) Harshbarger, Mark (Amy) Palmer, James (Melinda) Palmer, Todd (Carolyn) Palmer and Shannon (Bobby) Noles; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jennifer) Harshbarger, Jenna (Nick) Walton, Annie Palmer, Justin (Deidre) Harvey, Krystal Czarnecki, Amanda (Brock) Cochran, Matthew Palmer, Cheryl Palmer, Chelsea Palmer, Tiffany (Sean) Gill, Brandi (Ryan) Rothwell, Justin (Kayla) Noles, Paige Palmer and TomiJo Palmer; 25 great-grandchildren; and special family members, Fred (Jackie) Niece and Frank (Virginia) Hosier. Nancy adored her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. She loved her late husband more than anything and she is now spending eternity at his side. Private services will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center and she will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 3p.m. at the Lions Club on Derr Rd. in Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



