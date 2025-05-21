Palmer, Isaac

Palmer, Sr., Isaac Robinson



Isaac R. Palmer Sr., 81, of Dayton, passed away on May 16. Isaac was born January 7, 1944, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a former director of Montgomery County Children Services. He held similar positions for the state of Ohio, the state of Delaware, and Lucas County, Ohio. Prior to his Ohio relocation, Isaac served in various finance positions in the Seventh-day Adventist organization. Isaac is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn; his children, Eleanor (Brian) Bailey, Isaac Palmer Jr., and Luther (Natasha) Palmer III; and eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on May 23 at 4:00 at the Dale Wright Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Germantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to W. E. Lusain Funeral Home.





