Palmer, Edna Mae



Edna Mae Palmer, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1944, in East Liverpool, Ohio. Edna was an avid sports fan, most recently worked as a cashier for Cracker Barrel, and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Middletown, for over 50 years. She loved spending time with family and friends.



Edna is survived by her daughters, Rev. Amy (Ken) Haines and Jennifer (Scott) Tucker, and grandchildren Nathan, Timothy and Rachel Haines. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Beatty, Helen Beatty and Carol (Larry) Galyon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Clair and Elizabeth "Betty" Beatty.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00pm on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St, Middletown. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 120 South Broad St, Middletown. Contributions may be made to First UMC, Middletown. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com for full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.



