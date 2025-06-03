Palazzo, Frank L.



Palazzo, Frank, age 98 of Kettering passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou and sister Rose. Survivors include his children, Fred (Carole) Palazzo, Jerry (Debora) Palazzo, Sally (Mike) Kennedy; grandchildren, Lucy Palazzo, Stephen Palazzo, Michael Palazzo, Anthony Palazzo, Rachael Ragland, Chris Kennedy, and Lauren Hedges; great grandchildren, Darrow Hedges, Callum Kennedy, Kieran Kennedy, Emilia Palazzo, Naomi Ragland, and Noah Ragland. Funeral Service 12 pm Thursday, June 5 at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Friends may call from 11:30 am until service time at 12 pm Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the Tobias Funeral Home website.



