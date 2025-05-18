Paine (Baker), Barbara J.



Paine, Barbara went home to the Lord on May 14, 2025. She was born in Peebles, Ohio to Ernest and Agnes Newman on December 26, 1930. She is survived by a sister, Linda (Rick) Meriwood and preceded in death by her husband, Glen Paine. She earned a Bachelor's Degree and taught for 30 years at Greenview Elementary in Jamestown. Barbara married Glen Paine in 1995. For many years, they attended Shiloh Church until her move to Bethany Village. She and Glen were long time members of Miami Valley Country Club, Mariner Sands Country Club (FL) and Meadowbrook Golf Club. Most recently she was a member of the NCR Country Club. Her passion was the welfare and happiness of her entire family. Barbara had an unwavering love for her four children, Rick (Susana) Morgan, Steve (June) Morgan, Cindy (Chris) Palmer and Susan (John) Zindorf. She (Grandma) cherished and loved with pride her seven grandchildren, Shade (Summer) Hoskins, Amanda (Todd) Schilling, Stephanie (Jake) Schroeder, Matt (Jessica) Morgan, Heather (Mike) Foucht, Brian Zindorf, and Travis Morgan. Known to her 17 grandchildren as GG whom she deeply loved and cherished endlessly  Dean, Harvey, Edith, Jed, Baleigh, Brilee, Carolyn, Agnes, Delores, Aidan, Chloe, Katee, Kenzie, Blake, Parker, Brayden, Conner, and Dominic. Barbara was also close to and loved her extended family and offered them support whenever it was needed. The family would also like to thank the staff from A Caring Companion Home Care, LLC for their continuous and caring comfort of Barbara. A celebration of Barbara (lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, GG and friend) will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a short service from 12:00 to 12:30, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, Ohio 45415. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice. If you would still like to send flowers, please avoid roses due to a family allergy. Memories and messages for the family may be shared online at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



