PAGE, Nora

PAGE (Horton), Nora Lee



Mrs. Nora Lee (Horton) Page was born on Jun 6, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to the late Robert Lee and Helen Horton. Private family funeral services will be held on Wed., Dec 23, 2020, 11:00 AM at the BAM Redemption Center International, 4917 Webster St, Dayton, OH 45414, Bishop Christopher L. Heard, Officiating and Minister



Jonathan Heard, Eulogist. Walk-thru viewing will begin at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial masks are required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements and Directions entrusted to the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc.

