PACKARD, Albert

PACKARD, Jr., Albert J.



Albert J. Packard Jr., 79, of Huber Heights, died on December 10, 2021, at Kettering Health Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. He was born in Troy, Ohio, on June 4, 1942, to parents Albert Sr. and Ruby Packard. Al was an Army veteran with the 101st



Airborne. While serving he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantrymans Badge and Bronze Star. Al is survived by his daughter Robin Mcintosh (Jeff); brother Don Packard (Annette); sister



Candace Boomershine (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Ray and Marilyn Engleman and brother-in-arms Roger Reese. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Art Wedge and brother Ralph Lee Packard.



Graveside services to be held at a later date.

