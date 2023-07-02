Owens, Joe

Owens, Sr., Joe E.
Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 7, 2023, at Phillips Temple AME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral